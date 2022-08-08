20m ago
Tesla Leads Charge in Green Stock Rally After Senate Passes Bill
(Bloomberg) -- Electric vehicle and renewable energy stocks rallied in premarket trading on Monday after the US Senate passed a key tax, climate and health-care bill, which Democrats called the largest investment in fighting climate change ever made in the country.
Tesla Inc. led the charge with its stock up 2.6%, with fellow EV makers Rivian Automotive Inc. and Lucid Group Inc. and Detroit-based automakers Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. also trading higher.
The bill extends a popular $7,500 per vehicle consumer tax credit for the purchase of electric vehicles, though new cars that cost more than $55,000 for pickups and $80,000 for SUVs won’t qualify for these credits.
Renewable energy companies also stand to benefit from generous tax credits, sending shares of solar energy firms First Solar Inc., ReneSola Ltd. and SunRun Inc. higher in trading before the bell. Meanwhile, shares of hydrogen and fuel cell company Plug Power Inc. were up 2.4%.
