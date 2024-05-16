(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s hopes of easing a labor conflict in Sweden suffered another setback on Thursday after it lost a lawsuit demanding that the country’s transport regulator allow the carmaker to collect license plates from the company that makes them.

The Gota Appeals Court in Jonkoping ruled that general courts have no jurisdiction over the issue and dismissed Tesla’s appeal. The loss comes in the wake of a series of legal cases launched by Tesla after the IF Metall union staged a walkout at the company’s Swedish repair shops on Oct. 27.

Read More: Tesla Strike Has US Unions Taking Notes for Their Own Musk Fight

The strike was followed by a series of sympathy actions by other labor groups, and one of the most damaging measures has been the refusal of postal workers to handle any Tesla-related packages or mail, impeding its ability to receive license plates for new vehicles. Earlier this week, the Swedish trade union Seko announced that it would expand the action to cover new addresses that have been registered by Tesla to allow it to receive plates by mail.

In addition to refusing to deliver mail, other unions in Sweden and neighboring countries have blocked deliveries of shipborne Teslas and even halted trash collection at Tesla’s properties. In March, unions extended the blockade to cover the construction and servicing of Tesla charging stations in Sweden.

The appeals court in Jonkoping said that while general courts can’t rule on the case, Tesla has the right to appeal any Transport Agency decision to an administrative court.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.