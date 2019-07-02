(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. executive departures are apparently picking up speed again, with reports saying the electric-car maker has lost its head of Europe and a top engineering manager.

German business magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported that Jan Oehmicke, Tesla’s Europe chief, has left the company, without saying how it got the information. Steve MacManus, vice president of interior and exterior engineering, also exited, Business Insider said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Tesla didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment. The reports follow electric-vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc. announcing Monday that it hired away Tesla’s vice president of production, Peter Hochholdinger, to oversee manufacturing.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk last week pressed employees to “go all out” in pursuit of a quarterly deliveries record after a disappointing first three months of the year spurred concerns about demand. Tesla will report second-quarter production and deliveries figures this week.

Tesla shares slumped as much as 1.7% to $223.41 as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The stock is down about 32% this year.

Turnover was rampant at Tesla in 2018, with Musk losing senior managers from sales, accounting, finance, supply management, human resources and communications. The company promoted from within to replace executives who left the roles of chief financial officer and general counsel earlier this year.

To contact the reporter on this story: Craig Trudell in New York at ctrudell1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Craig Trudell at ctrudell1@bloomberg.net, David Welch, Kevin Miller

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.