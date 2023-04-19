19h ago
Tesla Makes Top-Selling Model 29% Cheaper in Just Three Months
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has slashed the starting price of its top-selling vehicle by almost a third in just over three months, making discounts that had already divided analysts all the more unprecedented.
At $46,990, the cheapest available Model Y sport utility vehicle costs 29% less than it did in mid-January. Tesla’s other high-volume car, the Model 3 sedan, can now be had for less than $40,000 for the first time in years.
Here’s a recap of major changes Tesla has made to prices this year:
- Jan. 6: Marked down the Model 3 and Y in China
- Jan. 12: Cut prices across the lineup in US and Europe
- March 5: Discounted the Model S and X in the US
- April 6: Makes another lineup-wide cut in the US
- April 14: Markdowns in Europe and Singapore
- April 18: Cuts prices of the Model 3 and Y in the US
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.