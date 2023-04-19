(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has slashed the starting price of its top-selling vehicle by almost a third in just over three months, making discounts that had already divided analysts all the more unprecedented.

At $46,990, the cheapest available Model Y sport utility vehicle costs 29% less than it did in mid-January. Tesla’s other high-volume car, the Model 3 sedan, can now be had for less than $40,000 for the first time in years.

Here’s a recap of major changes Tesla has made to prices this year:

Jan. 6: Marked down the Model 3 and Y in China

Jan. 12: Cut prices across the lineup in US and Europe

March 5: Discounted the Model S and X in the US

April 6: Makes another lineup-wide cut in the US

April 14: Markdowns in Europe and Singapore

April 18: Cuts prices of the Model 3 and Y in the US

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.