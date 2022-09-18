Tesla May Want to Double Its German Sales This Year

Tesla Inc. wants to double vehicle sales in Germany to 80,000 this year, German weekly Automobilwoche reported Sunday, citing a local manager.

The electric car manufacturer sold 39,714 units in Europe’s biggest economy in 2021 and will continue to target an annual doubling of shipments, the publication said.

The company has sold 24,734 vehicles in Germany in the year through August and will seek to lure more customers with the opening of stores and improved servicing offers, according to the report.

A Tesla spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla is seeking to boost German sales after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk handed over the first Model Ys that were built at a factory near Berlin to customers in March. Expansion of the plant has been put on hold after the local municipal council indefinitely postponed a vote on the development plan, broadcaster broadcaster RBB reported earlier this week.

