(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. delivered fewer Model 3 sedans to customers than expected, as a late-quarter surge in production put thousands of the cars in transit toward buyers.

The automaker handed over 18,440 Model 3s in the second quarter, according to a statement Monday, trailing eight analysts’ average estimate for 26,121 deliveries. But the shares surged as the company said an additional 11,166 of the cars were in transit to customers.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sent an internal email Sunday to salute staff for exceeding a target to produce 5,000 of the sedans in the final week of June. The progress Tesla is making with the Model 3 is critical to the company being able to sustain itself while pursuing Musk’s mission to get the world transitioning to battery-powered transportation.

Tesla hasn’t earned an annual profit in its 15-year history and has portrayed the weekly output goal as pivotal to generating cash and earning money. That’ll be key to helping justify a market capitalization that’s again surged past General Motors Co. to make Tesla the most valuable U.S. automaker. The shares surged 6.1 percent to $364 as of 9:13 a.m., before the start of regular trading.

The carmaker produced 5,031 Model 3 in the final seven days of the second quarter, with about 20 percent of those coming off the assembly line built outside its Fremont, California, factory that’s underneath a tent constructed last month.

The company reaffirmed its guidance for positive net income and cash flow in the third and fourth quarters, even though a weaker dollar and tariffs on vehicles and parts being sent back and forth between the U.S. and China may drag on results.

