{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • BREAKING

      TILRAY SHARES TRADE DOWN MORE THAN 20%

    Latest from Bloomberg

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    1h ago

    Tesla Model 3 sedan aces all of U.S. safety agency's crash tests

    Craig Trudell, Bloomberg News

    The Tesla Inc. Model 3 vehicle is displayed during AutoMobility LA ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. AutoMobility LA brings automakers, tech companies, designers, developers, startups, investors, dealers, government officials and analysts together to unveil the future of transportation with over 50 vehicle debuts.

    The Tesla Inc. Model 3 vehicle is displayed during AutoMobility LA ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. AutoMobility LA brings automakers, tech companies, designers, developers, startups, investors, dealers, government officials and analysts together to unveil the future of transportation with over 50 vehicle debuts. , Bloomberg/Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    The results are in, and Tesla Inc.’s Model 3 sedan has been awarded five stars in all crash tests conducted by the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

    The NHTSA conducted tests to simulate head-on collisions, crashes into side barriers and poles and rollovers, and the Model 3 earned the top rating in every category, according to the agency’s website.

    The ratings are a relief after months of Tesla crashes making headlines -- particularly with incidents involving the company’s driver-assistance system Autopilot.

    Tesla has made controversial assertions about data related to the safety of Autopilot, and both the company and NHTSA have resisted releasing data to back up claims made in the wake of a fatal crash involving a Model X crossover in March.

    The Model X and Model S both also earned five stars in all categories.