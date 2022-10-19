(Bloomberg) -- Three months ago, Elon Musk sounded a bit exasperated again with the analyst he once cut off for asking what he dismissed as “boring, bonehead” questions.

“I mean, I think we've said this now for many years, and I know it has proven true: Tesla does not have a demand problem,” Musk told AllianceBernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi on the company’s last earnings call. “We have a production problem.”

Whether he likes it or not, Musk is almost certainly going to have to address this topic again. Some investors will be seeking more reassurance during the third-quarter earnings call this evening that customers are still clamoring for more cars than Tesla’s plants can crank out, after deliveries fell short of estimates and lagged behind production by more than 22,000 vehicles.

Tesla suggested in its quarterly production and deliveries release that this was purely a logistics issue. Transporting vehicles from factories to showroom floors has gotten increasingly challenging and expensive as volumes have grown, so the company ended the quarter with more cars in transit than in the past.

With borrowing costs increasing, a US recession looking inevitable and the cheapest Tesla starting at $48,490, the market didn’t take this explanation in stride. Tesla’s stock has been the second-worst performer on the S&P 500 this month, dropping 17% through Tuesday’s close.

Here’s what else analysts and investors are looking and listening for from Tesla’s earnings report and conference call:

Batteries

It’s time for Musk and one of his top deputies, Drew Baglino, to give a substantial update about the status of Tesla’s effort to make its own battery cells in-house.

Musk and Baglino have variously described the more energy-dense, powerful and longer-range 4680 cells — 46 millimeters in diameter, 80 millimeters in height — as key to Tesla one day producing a $25,000 car and crucial to putting the Semi truck into production. As the effort to make these cells in volume fell behind schedule, Musk suggested early this year that the cheaper model was put on the back burner, and it’s not clear what type of batteries will go into the small batch of Semis shipping to PepsiCo in December.

In response to one of the many questions about 4680s during last quarter’s earnings call, Musk said they’ll be important to Tesla in 2023, but not this year. Any sign of further slippage in the timeline for these cells would be a letdown.

China

Wait times for Tesla Model 3s in China shrank as the quarter came to a close, and the company reportedly offered an insurance subsidy of 8,000 yuan ($1,100) to stimulate sales. That’s spooked some analysts, with Joe Spak of RBC Capital Markets calling demand in the market “a top concern.”

It also will be interesting if Musk’s recent wading into foreign policy is giving any analysts pause. The chief executive officer recently recommended that Taiwan hand some control of the island to China to ease rising tensions between Beijing and much of the rest of the world. While this was well received by China, from which Tesla derives almost a quarter of its revenue, the company also has several suppliers in Taiwan and could come under greater scrutiny from Washington.

Guidance

Tesla’s deliveries were up about 45% through the first nine months of the year, shy of the 50% average annual growth rate the company has targeted over the course of several years.

If demand isn’t a concern, as Musk has repeatedly said, the key question is whether Tesla is ramping up production quickly enough at its newest plants in Austin, Texas, and near Berlin to close the gap in this year’s growth rate and meet that lofty goal again in 2023.

Twitter

Musk’s $44 billion deal to buy the social media service he uses to keep himself and his companies in the headlines looks back on.

While it’s gotten surprisingly little airtime on Tesla’s earnings calls, it may come up now that Musk appears to have abandoned his attempt to walk away from a merger agreement. The acquisition has been a drag on the carmaker’s stock because of worries Musk will be spread too thin and may need to sell more shares to fund the purchase.

