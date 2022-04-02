(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. delivered 310,048 cars worldwide in the first quarter, eking out a record as a growing tide of consumers made the switch to electric vehicles.

The results, posted Saturday, slightly edged out expectations. Analysts had expected that 309,158 vehicles would be shipped, based on the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Quarterly deliveries are among the most closely watched indicators for Tesla since they underpin the carmaker’s financial results. The figure is widely seen as a barometer for EV demand generally, since the Austin, Texas-based company has led the charge for battery-powered cars.

Tesla had said that its delivery count is conservative and that final numbers could vary by 0.5% or more. The company produced 305,407 vehicles for the quarter.

The carmaker doesn’t break out sales by geography, but the U.S. and China are its largest markets and the bulk of sales were of the Model 3 sedan and Y crossover.

Tesla makes the 3 and Y models, as well as the older Model S sedan and X crossover in Fremont, California. The Shanghai factory produces the 3 and Y models. Tesla recently began delivering Model Ys from a new plant in Berlin and will celebrate the opening of a factory in Austin with a “Cyber Rodeo” event for 15,000 people on April 7.

