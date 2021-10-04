(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. must pay a Black former elevator operator $137 million for having turned a blind eye to racial taunts and offensive graffiti he endured at the electric-car maker’s northern California plant, according to the man’s lawyer.

Owen Diaz, a former contract worker hired at the company in 2015 through a staffing agency, was subjected to a racially hostile work environment, a jury ruled Monday, according to Lawrence Organ, a lawyer for Diaz.

