Tesla Owners Love Their Cars More Than Elon Musk: Big Take Podcast

When Tesla built the Model 3 — the first electric car for the masses — it was a breakthrough for the company and the start of a new chapter for the auto industry. A lot has changed since then, so Bloomberg rebooted a survey of 5,000 owners to ask how things held up. This time, their answers had a lot to do with the man behind the cars. Bloomberg’s Tom Randall shares some key takeaways from this new survey.

Read more: Tesla Owners Have Soured on Elon Musk, But Still Love Their Model 3s

