(Bloomberg) -- Construction at Tesla Inc.’s plant in Gruenheide, Brandenburg, can restart after the water was turned back on, German water provider Strausberg-Erkner told Germay’s Manager magazine.

Unpaid bills from the carmaker prompted the shut-off. The payment has been received and workers are on their way to lift the blockade, Sandra Ponesky, a spokeswoman of the Strausberg-Erkner water board, told the magazine.

