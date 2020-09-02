Are you looking for a stock?

    Sep 2, 2020

    Tesla plunges after holder Baillie Gifford cuts stake

    Erin McClam and Courtney Dentch, Bloomberg News

    Notable Calls: Zoom, Tesla and Qualcomm

    Tesla shares had their worst one-day loss since March after holder Baillie Gifford reported a 4.25 per cent stake in a 13G filing, trimming ownership from a 7.67 per cent stake in a filing in February.

    Tesla fell as much as 15 per cent to US$405.12 as of 11:41 a.m. in New York, bringing bringing the electric vehicle maker’s market valuation below US$400 billion. It was the biggest intraday decline in the shares since March 18.

    • Baillie Gifford needed to reduce Tesla holding because of guidelines that restrict the weight of a single stock in client portfolios, Dow Jones reports
    • Baillie Gifford intends to remain significant holder “for many years,” could increase holding in the event of “serious setbacks” in share price: DJ
    • NOTE: Aug. 12, Baillie Gifford Adds Cloudflare Class A, Exits Chipotle: 13F

