Sep 2, 2020
Tesla plunges after holder Baillie Gifford cuts stake
Bloomberg News,
Tesla shares had their worst one-day loss since March after holder Baillie Gifford reported a 4.25 per cent stake in a 13G filing, trimming ownership from a 7.67 per cent stake in a filing in February.
Tesla fell as much as 15 per cent to US$405.12 as of 11:41 a.m. in New York, bringing bringing the electric vehicle maker’s market valuation below US$400 billion. It was the biggest intraday decline in the shares since March 18.
- Baillie Gifford needed to reduce Tesla holding because of guidelines that restrict the weight of a single stock in client portfolios, Dow Jones reports
- Baillie Gifford intends to remain significant holder “for many years,” could increase holding in the event of “serious setbacks” in share price: DJ
