Tesla plunges after holder Baillie Gifford cuts stake

Tesla shares had their worst one-day loss since March after holder Baillie Gifford reported a 4.25 per cent stake in a 13G filing, trimming ownership from a 7.67 per cent stake in a filing in February.

Tesla fell as much as 15 per cent to US$405.12 as of 11:41 a.m. in New York, bringing bringing the electric vehicle maker’s market valuation below US$400 billion. It was the biggest intraday decline in the shares since March 18.