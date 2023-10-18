Tesla Inc. reported worse-than-expected earnings in the third quarter, after price cuts and softer sales weighed on the electric-vehicle maker’s margins.

The Elon Musk-led company said profit, excluding some items, fell to 66 cents U.S. a share, less than the 74 cents Wall Street estimated. Revenue reached $23.4 billion, Tesla said in a shareholder letter Wednesday. Analysts had expected the company to generate $24.06 billion in revenue.

Tesla’s gross margin was roughly in line with expectations at 17.9 per cent.

The Austin-based company already said it delivered 435,059 vehicles globally in the period, its first quarterly decline in a year, after planned factory downtime slowed production. Tesla recently launched a refreshed Model 3 sedan in China and Europe and is preparing the yet-to-be-released Cybertruck. In the early October announcement, the carmaker said it was still on track to make and ship a record 1.8 million vehicles in 2023.

Tesla shares were little changed in extended trading in New York after the results were announced. They have nearly doubled this year as of Tuesday’s close.