(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. will start making superchargers in a newly built plant in Shanghai, the American electric automobile maker said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move marks Tesla’s latest effort to grow its business in the world’s most populated country. The 42-million-yuan ($6.5 million) plant will make up to 10,000 supercharger poles annually, the statement said.

China has built more than 410 charging stations for Tesla in 2020, the statement said.

