Tesla Raises Price of Model Y in US Again, This Time by $250

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. increased the starting price of its Model Y sports utility vehicles in the US for the third time in the past two months, adding $250 to the cost of the base model of its best-selling car.

The entry-version Model Y now starts at $47,740, according to the automaker’s website. The long-range and performance version prices remain the same as before.

The EV maker has repeatedly tinkered with prices this year. After several cuts in the first few months of 2023, Tesla began to bump up some prices, yet they are still significantly lower than at the start of the year.

