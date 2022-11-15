(Bloomberg) -- Electric cars are generating a lot of buzz, but the most dependable battery-powered vehicles on the road are the ones that still have a gas tank.

Hybrids rank as the top automobile category in a new reliability study from Consumer Reports magazine, boosting Toyota Motor Corp. and other automakers that have embraced gasoline-electric vehicles. The cars, which have been on the market for a quarter-century, have settled into a sweet spot for many drivers -- simpler and less prone to breaking down than high-tech electric vehicles, yet offering better fuel economy than traditional internal combustion options.

“Today’s hybrids are just as quiet and just as quick and nice to drive as the normal versions,” Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing for Consumer Reports, said in an interview. “The reliability of electric vehicles is not great. In fact, the majority are actually below average.”

Those dynamics show up in the magazine’s latest rankings, released Tuesday, which are topped by Toyota and its Lexus luxury line, both of which offer multiple hybrid models. EV market leader Tesla Inc., meanwhile, ranks 19th out of 24 brands, according to the annual survey collecting data on more than 300,000 vehicles.

“Electric vehicles are new technology and a lot of automakers don’t have a lot of history building electric powertrains,” Fisher said prior to releasing survey results at a meeting of the Automotive Press Association.

Despite Tesla’s ranking, it still represents an improvement from a year ago, when the brand ranked second-to-last. And Fisher noted that its drivetrains are among the most reliable in the EV market.

Ford Motor Co., which ranked No. 18, is an example of both the promise of hybrids and the pitfalls of EVs. Owners of its all-electric Mustang Mach-E have had problems getting their cars to take a charge, Consumer Reports found. But the new Maverick compact pickup truck, which offers a hybrid powertrain that averaged 37 miles per gallon in the magazine’s tests, is expected to have above-average reliability.

General Motors Co.’s Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV finished below average in quality due to battery problems and electric drive failures. Similarly, Hyundai Motor Co.’s Kona Electric remains subpar due to similar battery pack, electric drive system and charging system issues.

The lowest ranked brand was Mercedes-Benz, which suffered from loading its models with leading edge technology that proved to be glitchy, Fisher said.

“This is where some of the luxury-branded vehicles and, unfortunately, the EVs go awry,” Fisher said. “They’re trying to add all this new technology very quickly and sometimes it’s not quite ready.”

While hybrids have been more reliable, not all such vehicles are created equal, Fisher cautioned. Plug-in hybrids, which have a charging port, have had problems with their heating and cooling systems for the battery, he said. Toyota’s plug-in RAV4 Prime, for example, has a lower score than its conventional hybrid counterpart.

Hybrids have come a long way since Toyota in 1997 started selling the Prius, which Fisher likened to “science projects.”

In the latest survey, 36% of prospective car buyers said they’d consider a hybrid for their next vehicle, up from 29% in 2019. Other top-performing hybrids included the Lexus NX small SUV and the Toyota Corolla, the magazine found.

“Hybrids just really seem to be the sweet spot,” Fisher said. “You get the efficiency, you get the reliability, you don’t have to change your way of life like you might have to with an EV.”

--With assistance from Gabrielle Coppola.

