Tesla Inc. is recalling more than half a million vehicles in North America due to defects at the front and rear of two of its models.

A spokesperson for Transport Canada said in an email that the regulator was notified by Tesla on Dec. 21 that it was calling back 6,818 Model S vehicles from the years 2014 to 2020 due to a potential problem that could cause the front trunk (or hood) to not latch properly.

The spokesperson said 35,342 Model 3s from 2018 to 2020 were also being recalled as a result of a fault with those vehicles' rearview camera.

Those same safety concerns are responsible for Tesla's recall of 475,318 vehicles in the United States; the vast majority of which are related to the safety risk associated with the Model 3's rear camera.