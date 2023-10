(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. reintroduced a Model Y crossover sport utility vehicle with rear wheel drive in the US late Monday.

The starting price of the rear-wheel drive Model Y is now $43,990, according to Tesla’s website. The vehicles likely use cheaper lithium-iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries and have a stated range of 242-260 miles, according to Tesla’s website.

