(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. rose in late trading Monday after Elon Musk deflected blame for a deadly crash of a Model S by tweeting that data accessed by the company indicated the vehicle didn’t have its Autopilot driver-assistance technology enabled.

The chief executive officer said that data logs recovered “so far” showed that Autopilot wasn’t engaged and that the owner of the vehicle hadn’t purchased a “Full Self Driving” option to enhance its functionality.

Musk’s comment appeared to answer a key question about the accident Saturday near Houston that caused the car to erupt into flames, killing two passengers. Local police had said that “no one” was driving the vehicle, and the deceased occupants were found in the front passenger seat and rear seat. The fact that no one was behind the wheel of the vehicle prompted speculation as to whether the Autopilot feature had been engaged and improperly used. Tesla has said the system -- which is primarily for highway travel -- isn’t a substitute for drivers and requires “active driver supervision.”

The reply came after federal regulators launched an investigation into the crash. That news had sent shares of Tesla plunging as much as 6.5% Monday before it closed down 3.4% to $714.63. The stock rose as much as 1.9% after the end of regular trading.

Musk also said the accident took place on a road without clear lane lines, which are required for Autopilot’s steering function to work. “Standard Autopilot would require lane lines to turn on, which this street did not have,” he wrote.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it has been involved in about 28 investigations of Tesla crashes. It, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, is looking into the latest accident.

