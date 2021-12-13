(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s slow-moving court fight with Rivian Automotive Inc. over allegations of talent poaching and technology theft got some new deadlines from a California judge.

Tesla has 30 days to produce all the documents it claims were stolen by several former employees who defected to its smaller electric vehicle rival, according to a tentative order issued Monday by a state court judge in San Jose. Following that disclosure, Rivian has 30 days to respond to Tesla’s long-standing requests for pretrial information sharing, including details on what steps Rivian took to investigate and respond after the theft of trade secrets was alleged.

The companies have accused each other of foot-dragging after Tesla filed the suit in July 2020. Superior Court Judge Peter Manoukian said the deadlines he’s imposing on both sides are “the best resolution for this important and interesting matter.”

