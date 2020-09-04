Tesla rout continues into fourth day, longest streak since March

Tesla Inc. fell another four per cent in premarket trading Friday, heading for its first four-day losing streak since pandemic fears were at their height in mid-March.

The electric-vehicle maker’s ongoing rout came as U.S. tech stocks fell for a second day. Thursday’s plunge sent the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index tumbling 5.2 per cent, its biggest decline since March 16. That erased about US$730 billion of value from the high-flying benchmark, which prior to Thursday’s decline had gained 78 per cent from its March lows.

The index had previously gained in 11 of 13 sessions, hitting fresh records almost daily. Tesla had gained nearly 500 per cent this year through Monday’s close.

Apple Inc. fell 2.3 per cent premarket on Friday, Amazon.com Inc. lost one per cent, Microsoft Corp. slid 1.2 per cent, Alphabet Inc. was down 0.6 per cent, Facebook Inc. fell 1.4 per cent and Netflix Inc. lost 1.6 per cent.