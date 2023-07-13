(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. will start selling a Cybertruck-inspired electric quad bike in China from Friday, priced at 11,990 yuan ($1,670) and aimed at 8 to 12 year olds.

The Cyberquad has a range of 13 kilometers (8 miles) and battery life of 1.5 hours. Its top speed is only 8 kilometers an hour. Sales will begin at 10 a.m., Tesla said in a post on its website.

The maximum recommended weight for riders is 50 kilograms (110 pounds).

The Cyberquad was first unveiled in 2019 as a concept, and has already been sold in some other countries.

As the world’s biggest electric-vehicle market, China is key for Tesla. The Austin, Texas-based company has a giant factory in Shanghai that accounts for more than half of its global EV output. It delivered 93,680 EVs from the plant in June, a nearly 20% increase from the same month last year.

