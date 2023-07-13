Jul 13, 2023
Tesla’s $1,670 Electric Quad Bike for Kids to Launch in China
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. will start selling a Cybertruck-inspired electric quad bike in China from Friday, priced at 11,990 yuan ($1,670) and aimed at 8 to 12 year olds.
The Cyberquad has a range of 13 kilometers (8 miles) and battery life of 1.5 hours. Its top speed is only 8 kilometers an hour. Sales will begin at 10 a.m., Tesla said in a post on its website.
The maximum recommended weight for riders is 50 kilograms (110 pounds).
The Cyberquad was first unveiled in 2019 as a concept, and has already been sold in some other countries.
As the world’s biggest electric-vehicle market, China is key for Tesla. The Austin, Texas-based company has a giant factory in Shanghai that accounts for more than half of its global EV output. It delivered 93,680 EVs from the plant in June, a nearly 20% increase from the same month last year.
