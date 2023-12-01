(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is cashing in on a past demonstration gone wrong, selling out of a $55 Cybertruck window decal in a matter of hours.

The product Tesla started offering as the company began delivering its debut pickup is a nod to the Cybertruck’s unveiling in November 2019. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk reacted with an expletive after design chief Franz von Holzhausen shattered one of the truck’s windows with a metal ball in a botched show of its strength.

Musk called upon von Holzhausen for a do-over Thursday, albeit with a baseball that the Cybertruck’s metal-glass window managed to withstand without incident. In addition to reopening reservations for the pickup on its website, the company set up an accessories page offering items ranging from the $55 decal to $6,500 color wraps.

The window sticker is the latest in a long line of offbeat accessories Musk’s ventures have sold over the years, including burnt hair perfume, short shorts and flamethrowers.

