(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s board chair and a top deputy to Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk set up share-trading plans late last year allowing them to sell significant sums of stock in the coming months.

Chair Robyn Denholm set up an insider share-trading plan in October for the potential sale of up to 281,116 shares, which would be worth $51.5 million at Tesla’s latest closing price, according to a regulatory filing.

Andrew Baglino, Tesla’s senior vice president of powertrain and energy engineering, adopted a trading arrangement in November for the potential sale of up to 115,500 shares, which would be worth $21.2 million. Denholm’s plan expires Aug. 16, while Baglino’s ends Dec. 31.

The Securities and Exchange Commission allows company directors and executives to arrange share trades through predetermined plans that specify conditions including the amount of stock and transaction dates. Insider selling could add to headwinds for Tesla, which has lost more than $207 billion of market capitalization this year due to slower growth in electric-vehicle sales.

