(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s Chief Technology Officer Jeffrey Straubel is stepping down from the role, though he will remain an adviser to the company, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on an earnings call.

Straubel downplayed the decision and said he will be replaced by Drew Baglino, Tesla’s vice president of technology.

“I am not disappearing,” Straubel said. “I just want to make sure people understand it’s not some lack of confidence in the company or the team or anything like that. I love the team and I love the company and I always will. Drew and I have worked closely together for many many years and I have total confidence in Drew. I am not going anywhere if there’s anything I need to do that is helpful to Drew or the whole team.”

For more on Tesla’s earnings and analysts call, click here for our TOPLive blog.

To contact the reporter on this story: Dana Hull in San Francisco at dhull12@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tal Barak Harif at tbarak@bloomberg.net, Tony Jordan

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.