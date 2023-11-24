(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s next vehicle, the all-electric Cybertruck, was on display in several US showrooms during the retail event known as Black Friday, drawing throngs of shoppers eager to see the stainless steel-clad truck up close.

At the Tesla showroom at Westfield UTC in San Diego, a group of about 25 people crowded around the sole Cybertruck on display as others waited in line outside. Shoppers had to stand about 10 feet away from the vehicle, which was roped off, and were told they couldn’t view the interiors until the first Cybertruck is handed over to a customer on Nov. 30.

Tesla is “pushing the boundaries of what a truck can be,” said Joseph Smarr, who has been on the wait list for a Cybertruck for more than a year, in an interview at the San Diego store. Smarr, a longtime fan of the company, already owns a Model S and Model X.

Tesla sells its cars directly to consumers, exhibiting them in modern retail shops that are usually located in high-end malls with lots of foot traffic. Getting people into showrooms will also help the EV maker reach the next wave of consumers who may be curious about battery-powered vehicles, but have a lot of questions about them.

The first Cybertruck customers will receive the vehicles during a launch event at Tesla’s Austin headquarters. The company hasn’t yet released pricing or configuration details for the vehicle.

