(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has lost another key member of the team working on artificial intelligence and a supercomputer to develop autonomous technology.

Bill Chang, a principal system engineer working on AI, left Tesla in October. Chang updated his LinkedIn profile on Thursday to say he’s stepping back from the Dojo supercomputer project. He had appeared on stage at Tesla’s 2022 AI day, explaining the infrastructure, technology, power and cooling challenges associated with Dojo.

Representatives for Tesla didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Chang worked under Ganesh Venkataramanan, who left Tesla last month and was lead of Project Dojo for the last five years, Bloomberg News reported Thursday. Peter Bannon, a former Apple Inc. executive, is now leading the project.

Prior to joining Tesla in 2019, Chang worked on semiconductors at Apple and also spent 15 years at International Business Machines Corp.

