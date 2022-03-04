(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. received final approval for its factory outside Berlin, bolstering the carmaker’s push to expand in Europe’s fast-growing electric-vehicle market.

Authorities in the state of Brandenburg announced the decision Friday at a news conference in Potsdam.

“This permitting process was a mammoth task for us,” Brandenburg State Premier Dietmar Woidke told reporters. “This is a new chapter in our industrial development.”

The long-awaited decision is a boon to Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who plans to challenge the likes of Volkswagen AG, BMW AG and Mercedes-Benz AG on their home turf just as they broaden their own EV offerings. The facility in one of the world’s most competitive auto markets is designed to eventually make batteries and as many as 500,000 cars a year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.