(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s factory outside Berlin won’t start production before the end of January next year due to delays affecting battery pack production, according to a report by German trade magazine Automobilwoche, which cited unidentified sources close to the company.

Tesla’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gave the team in charge of the plant six more months to complete the project, according to the report published on Sunday. Tesla wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The company is also waiting for permission from local authorities after it changed the original application for the plant. Other projects at the Berlin site --including the paint shop and body stamping lines-- are at an advanced stage.

On Monday, Tesla said vehicle production at its German factory was on track for starting production in late 2021. A few weeks earlier, it said the plant would be ready in July.

