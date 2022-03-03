(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. won approval from German authorities for its first European car factory from Brandenburg state’s environment ministry, according to Handelsblatt.

The plant is expected to start ramping up production soon after clearing some final approval steps, Handelsblatt reported without citing the source of its information, after several months of delay. State Premier Dietmar Woidke will hold a press conference Friday, the paper said.

The long-awaited decision would be a boon for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s plans to challenge the likes of Volkswagen AG, BMW AG and Mercedes-Benz AG on their home turf, as the European rivals broaden their own electric-vehicle offerings. The facility, designed to eventually make batteries and as many as 500,000 cars a year, hands Tesla a manufacturing base in one of the world’s most competitive auto markets.

The plant has been delayed by the pandemic, red tape and opposition over water usage even as German officials have repeatedly signaled they’re behind the projects because it creates thousands jobs in a region with little heavy industry. Musk has been on a charm offensive to promote the project. He has tweeted in German, rubbed shoulders with local politicians and threw an Oktoberfest-style county fair at the construction site in October.

Tesla is expanding in Europe as sales of cars with a plug are taking off. The region invested $113 billion in electrified transport last year, an almost 50% jump over 2020, according to BloombergNEF, and its EV market is expected to remain much bigger and more competitive than the U.S. for years to come.

