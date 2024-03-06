(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s factory near Berlin has yet to reopen one day after a nearby electricity tower was set ablaze, adding to strains on the carmaker expecting slower growth this year.

The company has cautioned it’s unable to say when production can resume at its plant in Gruenheide, Germany, where locals have opposed Tesla clearing more forest for an expansion. The factory has topped out making around 6,000 Model Y sport utility vehicles a week.

Tesla investors probably need to lower expectations for how many vehicles the automaker will deliver this quarter, Baird Equity Research analyst Ben Kallo wrote in a report Wednesday. He estimates the company will hand over only around 421,100 vehicles in the first three months of the year, about 67,900 fewer than the consensus on Wall Street.

“A series of one-time production disruptions have added further complexity to the setup” for the first quarter, wrote Kallo, who designated Tesla as a bearish stock pick in late January.

Deliveries are likely to be “meaningfully lower” this quarter than in the final months of last year because of the power outage at the German plant, an earlier disruption linked to conflict in the Red Sea, and a changeover at Tesla’s California factory to produce a refreshed version of the Model 3, Kallo said.

Tesla lost almost $70 billion, or 11%, of its market capitalization in the first two trading days of the week, driven in part by a plunge in shipments from its China factory. The shares fell as much as 2.2% shortly after the start of regular trading Wednesday.

Read More: Elon Musk Loses World’s Richest Title to Bezos as Tesla Slumps

(Updates share move in the sixth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.