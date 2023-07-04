(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s deliveries from China in June increased almost 20% from a year earlier, after repeated price cuts contributed to the company’s record-setting second-quarter sales.

The US electric-vehicle maker led by Elon Musk shipped a total of 93,680 cars from its factory in Shanghai last month, preliminary data from China’s Passenger Car Association showed on Tuesday. That compares with 78,906 units shipped in June 2022, and 77,695 vehicles in May.

While PCA didn’t break out local deliveries and exports, Tesla typically focuses more on the domestic market in the last month of each quarter.

The electric-car manufacturer gained momentum at the start of the year when it slashed prices by as much as 14% for its locally-built Model 3 sedans and Model Y sports utility vehicles. It quickly faced pressure from local competitors, who followed in its steps. After a price war leading into the Shanghai auto show in April, deliveries started to pick up again and the overall market for new-energy vehicles remained strong.

China’s total sales of new-energy passenger vehicles to dealers in June rose an estimated 30% from a year ago, and were up 10% from May, to 740,000 units, PCA said. The government last month announced an extension of tax breaks for consumers buying clean cars through 2027, its latest move to boost sales and production in the world’s biggest EV market.

--With assistance from Danny Lee.

