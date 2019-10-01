(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s Model 3 has vaulted past the likes of the VW Polo to become the best-selling model in the Netherlands, making the country the manufacturer’s most important market in Europe.

The Californian automaker’s most affordable car sold 5,768 units during September after deliveries started earlier this year, an almost four-fold jump from August, according to Dutch motor traders association Bovag. Demand for the Model 3 also made Tesla the most popular car brand for the Dutch with new registrations leading PSA Group’s Opel.

Tesla’s sales have rocketed in Europe since the automaker introduced the Model 3 in key markets such as the Netherlands, Norway and Germany from February. The car, which retails from 43,390 euros ($47,308) in Europe, has left competitors trailing with a range of 240 miles on a single charge. Deliveries of the VW’s ID.3, which is set to retail from under 30,000 euros with a range of 205 miles, are due to start early next year.

In the Netherlands, uptake of purely electric vehicles has been spurred by tax incentives that can save drivers several hundreds of euros a month on leased vehicles, according to leasing firm ALD Automotive Netherlands.

Government plans to roll back some of those incentives as of next year have prompted buyers to order cars now, an ALD spokeswoman said, while the car’s competitive driving range and pricing have also boosted demand.

For the year, VW’s namesake brand still leads new-car registrations at 36,449 vehicles, compared with total sales of 13,991 for Tesla.

To contact the reporters on this story: Elisabeth Behrmann in Munich at ebehrmann1@bloomberg.net;Wout Vergauwen in Amsterdam at wvergauwen@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tara Patel at tpatel2@bloomberg.net, Kevin Miller

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.