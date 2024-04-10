(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has spooked Wall Street to where two analysts are now predicting sales will decline this year.

Alexander Potter of Piper Sandler expects deliveries will slip 0.5% to just shy of 1.8 million vehicles, while Philippe Houchois of Jefferies foresees a roughly 3% drop to 1.77 million. Both analysts cut their price targets, with Potter lowering his to $205 and Houchois reducing his to $165.

“Growth is slowing, and there’s no quick fix,” Potter wrote in an April 9 report. Tesla should be able to overcome demand issues by 2026, he said, anticipating a lower-cost vehicle and scaled-up production of the Cybertruck, and more than half his price target stems from bullishness on the company’s driver-assistance software.

Houchois is relatively pessimistic about Tesla’s ability to deliver on its self-driving ambitions. “Unveiling a robotaxi on Aug. 8 may help sentiment but not address the time frame and investment needed to render the technology and business model viable,” he said in a note to clients Wednesday. Jefferies cut its full-year earnings estimates by about 30% and its revenue projection by 15%.

Tesla threw analysts for a loop by delivering just 386,810 vehicles in the first three months of the year, missing the consensus estimate by the biggest margin ever in Bloomberg data going back seven years. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has managed to perk up the stock by setting a date to reveal a robotaxi, which he’s teased at least as far back as 2016.

After rising 7.3% in the first two days of the week, Tesla shares advanced as much as 0.9% before the start of regular trading Wednesday. The stock is still down 29% for the year.

