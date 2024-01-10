Tesla Says Upgraded Model 3 Now Available in North America

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. announced late Tuesday night that the long-awaited “refresh” of its Model 3 sedan is now available in North America.

The move, which has been expected for months, comes after the Austin-based company led by Elon Musk first introduced the upgraded vehicle in China and Europe.

Musk first unveiled the Model 3 to enormous fanfare in March 2016, then famously labored through months of “production hell” as the company struggled to ramp up output.

Tesla made the announcement via X, the social media platform that Musk also owns. The Tesla website allows customers to sign up to “be the first to know when our upgraded Model 3 is available to test drive.”

Read More: Tesla Zeroes In on Everyday Buyers After Winning Over EV Lovers

The automaker slimmed down the front end of its entry sedan in its first major face-lift of the Model 3 since it went into production six years ago. The changes include a stepped-up interior with a new rear touch screen, additional speakers to the sound system and customized ambient lighting.

In 2023, the EV share of the total US vehicle market was 7.6%, according to Kelley Blue Book estimates, up from 5.9% in 2022. Tesla remains the dominant EV maker in the US, capturing 55% of the EV market in 2023.

The company’s share of the total US auto market reached an all-time high of 4.2%.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.