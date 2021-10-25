(Bloomberg) -- U.S. safety investigators scolded Tesla Inc. for failing to respond to recommendations issued four years ago related to its controversial Autopilot driver-assist feature.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Monday released a letter to the electric-car company that said it is “deeply concerned” at the company’s failure to respond to the safety recommendations.

The NTSB -- which has no regulatory authority and relies instead on its powers of persuasion on government and industry -- had called on Tesla and other manufacturers in 2017 to make improvements in the increasingly popular automation systems.

“If you are serious about putting safety front and center in Tesla vehicle design, I invite you to complete action on the safety recommendations we issued to you four years ago,” NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said in the letter.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has publicly clashed with regulators, from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to public health officials in Alameda County, California, where Teslas are built.

In 2018, the NTSB revoked Tesla’s privileges to participate in an investigation for releasing information on the probe without permission. Musk hung up on then-NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt during a call to discuss the action, Sumwalt later said.

(Updates with quote from letter, background from fourth paragraph)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.