(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. set the starting price for its China-made Model Y car at 339,900 yuan ($52,074).

The Model Y Performance car will start at 369,900 yuan, Tesla China said in a statement on Friday. The Model Y is a SUV crossover that has a driving range of up to 594 kilometers (369 miles), according to the official website.

Tesla also launched a modified Model 3 sedan which remained at a post-subsidy price of 249,900 yuan for the basic version. The Model 3 qualifies for China’s national subsidy for electric vehicles, while the Model Y doesn’t.

