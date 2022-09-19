(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. finished upgrading production lines at its Shanghai factory on Monday and is testing them until Nov. 30 as it doubles the plant’s annual output to 1 million vehicles.

The upgrade took nine months, according to a document filed to the Shanghai government’s environmental information disclosures platform.

Tesla Said Readying Its China Factory for Even Greater Volumes

Tesla will lift Model Y output in Shanghai to about 14,000 SUVs a week from about 11,000 pre-pandemic, while Model 3 sedan production will rise to 7,700 units from 5,500, Bloomberg News has reported.

Tesla representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla shipped 484,130 cars from Shanghai in 2021, accounting for about 52% of its global deliveries. It went to extraordinary lengths to keep the factory running during Shanghai’s Covid lockdown, putting thousands of workers in a so-called closed-loop system, whereby they slept in designated facilities to maintain partial production. The Shanghai facility was Tesla’s first overseas production base.

