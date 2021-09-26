(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s Shanghai factory is expected to produce 300,000 cars in the first nine months of the year, Reuters reported, citing two unidentified sources.

The plant has seen a delivery rush at the end of the July-September quarter despite the global semiconductor shortage, according to the report.

About 240,000 vehicles were shipped from the plant in the first eight months, including many for export, Reuters reported, citing China Passenger Car Association data.

The plant makes Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles for domestic and international markets like Germany and Japan. Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

