(Bloomberg) -- A shareholder resolution asking Tesla Inc. to provide more quantitative, comparable data about its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts appeared to pass based on preliminary results at the company’s annual meeting Thursday.

Calvert Research & Management put forward resolution number six, which asks Tesla to fully disclose its workforce by race and gender according to data collected by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“We ask that Tesla disclose its full EE0-1 report,” Kimberly Stokes of Calvert said at the meeting, which was held at the electric carmaker’s new factory in Austin, Texas. “Tesla’s disclosure lags far behind peers.”

Stokes couldn’t immediately be reached for comment late Thursday.

Investors sided with Tesla on all but two measures that the board opposed: item number five, which would declassify the board and allow shareholders to vote on re-election every year, and item number six on diversity, equity and inclusion reporting.

Martin Viecha, Tesla’s head of investor relations, said the company will formally announce the results of the four management proposals and five shareholder resolutions via a filing within four business days.

