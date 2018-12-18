Dec 18, 2018
Tesla Shares May Be at ‘Emerging Peak,’ Morgan Stanley Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. could be at an “emerging peak” in both sentiment and share price, according to Morgan Stanley, which reiterated its equal-weight rating and $291 price target on the electric-car company. Shares rose as much as 1.4 percent pre-market before paring gains.
- “While we acknowledge the significance of Tesla’s very strong 3Q result, we do not believe investors will assume the company is fully self-sufficient without a more sustained period of execution,” analyst Adam Jonas wrote to clients
- “We continue to harbor concerns over whether Tesla will be able to achieve sustainable access to foreign markets, particularly in China but also in the EU”
- Sees Tesla going through a five-stage path of ramp, raise, payback, landing and potential resolution
- “We view 4Q18 as the transition from stage 1 to 2 and believe it marks an emerging peak in sentiment and potentially the share price”
- Sees “a wide range of complex events that could influence the ultimate direction of Tesla’s stock price;” has a bull case price target of $441, bear case target of $97
- Expects a capital raise of at least $2.5 billion in the fourth quarter, which “could reduce many investors’ concerns about financial pressure during a critical time of market expansion and strategic partnership”
- Separately, Goldman Sachs reiterated its sell rating and $225 price target, writing that “incremental competition is coming for the company’s established products”
- Sees “a lull in demand starting in 1Q19 that may not be fully made up by initial deliveries across Europe”
- Shares have lost 7.5 percent over the past two sessions, but have still gained almost 40 percent from a recent October low
- Tesla has 14 buys, 11 holds, 14 sells; average price target $338: Bloomberg data
Dec. 12, Elon Musk Getting Last Laugh on Wall Street After Wild 2018
