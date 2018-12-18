Tesla Shares May Be at ‘Emerging Peak,’ Morgan Stanley Says

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. could be at an “emerging peak” in both sentiment and share price, according to Morgan Stanley, which reiterated its equal-weight rating and $291 price target on the electric-car company. Shares rose as much as 1.4 percent pre-market before paring gains.

“While we acknowledge the significance of Tesla’s very strong 3Q result, we do not believe investors will assume the company is fully self-sufficient without a more sustained period of execution,” analyst Adam Jonas wrote to clients “We continue to harbor concerns over whether Tesla will be able to achieve sustainable access to foreign markets, particularly in China but also in the EU”

Sees Tesla going through a five-stage path of ramp, raise, payback, landing and potential resolution “We view 4Q18 as the transition from stage 1 to 2 and believe it marks an emerging peak in sentiment and potentially the share price” Sees “a wide range of complex events that could influence the ultimate direction of Tesla’s stock price;” has a bull case price target of $441, bear case target of $97

Expects a capital raise of at least $2.5 billion in the fourth quarter, which “could reduce many investors’ concerns about financial pressure during a critical time of market expansion and strategic partnership”

Separately, Goldman Sachs reiterated its sell rating and $225 price target, writing that “incremental competition is coming for the company’s established products” Sees “a lull in demand starting in 1Q19 that may not be fully made up by initial deliveries across Europe”

Shares have lost 7.5 percent over the past two sessions, but have still gained almost 40 percent from a recent October low

Tesla has 14 buys, 11 holds, 14 sells; average price target $338: Bloomberg data

