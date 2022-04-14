(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares slipped in early trading as investors absorbed the prospect of a new distraction for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Musk’s unsolicited $43 billion takeover bid for Twitter Inc. is the first time he has attempted to buy a fully formed company of that size. His previous enterprises, which also include SpaceX and the Boring Co., have largely been built from the ground up in his image.

Tesla fell 1.6% in premarket trading at 7:48 a.m. New York time on Thursday. The stock has fallen 5.7% since Musk revealed a stake in Twitter last week, more than double the decline in the broader S&P 500 Index over that time.

