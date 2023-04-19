(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. should be punished after a worker at its Shanghai factory was crushed by equipment and died on Feb. 4, Caixin Global reported Wednesday, citing an investigation by local authorities.

The investigation found that Tesla has faults in its risk control measures and should be held responsible, Caixin said. However, it also said that the dead worker was directly responsible too. According to the report, the worker didn’t lock a safety gate during a late shift, and another worker didn’t ensure the zone was clear of people before turning on equipment.

Investigators recommended an “unspecified administrative penalty” for Tesla, Caixin said.

Tesla didn’t immediately reply to a Bloomberg request for comment.

The plant in Shanghai, which was built in record time and opened a little over three years ago, churned out more than half of Tesla’s global output in 2022, while China accounted for 22% of the company’s revenue.

Reuters reported Monday that Tesla workers in Shanghai were saying on social media that their bonuses were being cut, and that this was potentially linked to the death at the plant. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he was looking into the matter.

--With assistance from Chunying Zhang.

