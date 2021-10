Tesla Software Update Ready to Go Sunday After Delay, Musk Says

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc’s FSD Beta 10.2 software update “is good to go tomorrow night,” Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet late Saturday.

A few “last minute concerns” forced the company to delay the rollout by a few days, Musk said earlier Saturday.

