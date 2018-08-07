Tesla stock jumps 10% after trading halt

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Tesla Inc.'s stock jumped more than 10 per cent Tuesday when shares resumed trading on the Nasdaq at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Trading in Tesla was halted at 2:08 p.m. ETpending the release of news.

The company's CEO, Elon Musk, made waves earlier in the day, tweeting he is considering taking the company private once its share price reaches US$420.