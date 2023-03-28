(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is under investigation by US transportation authorities over possible seat belt failures, adding to ongoing probes over the electric-vehicle maker’s steering wheels and driver-assistance features.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it’s looking into two complaints that parts meant to ensure proper belt tightness weren’t secured to the seat frames. Neither of the complaints involved a vehicle collision, according to a filing posted on the agency’s website.

The probe involves an estimated 50,000 Model X vehicles from 2022 and 2023. NHTSA opened the so-called preliminary evaluation March 24 “to assess the scope, frequency and manufacturing processes associated with this condition.”

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The probe renews questions over Tesla’s manufacturing as the US EV market leader pushes to ramp up production. NHTSA earlier this month opened an evaluation over complaints of steering wheels detaching after some vehicles were delivered without a retaining bolt securely installed.

They are the latest in a series of investigations targeting Tesla, its products and its chief executive officer, Elon Musk. The Austin, Texas-based automaker last month recalled 362,758 electric vehicles after NHTSA said Tesla’s automated-driving technology could increase the risk of a crash.

Tesla shares fell 1.6% at 9:37 a.m. in New York.

(Updates with share trading in final paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.