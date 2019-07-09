Tesla Inc. (TSLA.O) is getting ready to increase electric-vehicle production, according to an internal email, after achieving record deliveries in the second quarter.

The company is “making preparations” to raise output at its auto plant in Fremont, California, Tesla’s automotive president, Jerome Guillen, said in an email to employees on Tuesday. “While we can’t be too specific in this email, I know you will be delighted with the upcoming developments.”

Tesla’s shares rose 1.1 per cent to US$232.64 in premarket trading. A copy of the email was seen by Bloomberg, and a Tesla spokeswoman didn’t immediately reply to a voicemail or an email seeking comment.

Tesla’s second-quarter deliveries beat Wall Street estimates, easing concerns over demand for the company’s electric cars. Tesla makes all of its vehicles at its lone auto assembly plant in Fremont, but produces battery packs and drive units at its gigafactory near Reno, Nevada.

Tesla’s shares have sunk 31 per cent this year, cutting the company’s market value to US$41 billion.

Guillen’s message also said that the company “hit new records in all production lines for output and efficiency” in the most recent quarter, both in Fremont and in Nevada, and that “quality is also reaching record highs.”

China Construction

Tesla has said it plans to produce “significantly” more than the 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles the company expects to deliver in 2019. Production may reach 500,000 vehicles globally this year -- if Tesla’s factory near Shanghai can reach “volume production” early in the fourth quarter, the company said in its most recent quarterly letter to shareholders.

According to Guillen’s email, many parts of the assembly line in China are already in place.

“The Stamping, Body, Paint, and General Assembly lines in China are well underway and hitting records in both line design and fabrication,” the memo said.