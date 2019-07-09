(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is preparing to expand production at its electric-car factory in Fremont, California, according to an internal email, after achieving record deliveries in the second quarter.

“While we can’t be too specific in this email, I know you will be delighted with the upcoming developments,” Tesla’s automotive president, Jerome Guillen, said in an email to employees on Tuesday. A copy of the email was seen by Bloomberg.

A Tesla spokeswoman didn’t immediately reply to a voicemail or an email seeking comment.

Tesla’s second-quarter deliveries beat Wall Street estimates, easing concerns over demand for the company’s electric cars. Tesla makes all of its vehicles at its lone auto assembly plant in Fremont, but produces battery packs and drive units at its gigafactory near Reno, Nevada.

Guillen’s message also said that the company “hit new records in all production lines for output and efficiency” in the most recent quarter, both in Fremont and in Nevada, and that “quality is also reaching record highs.”

