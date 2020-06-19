Are you looking for a stock?

    Jun 19, 2020

    Tesla to postpone annual shareholder meeting, Musk tweets

    Thuy Ong, Bloomberg News

    Darren Sissons discusses Tesla

    Tesla Inc. will postpone its annual shareholder meeting because large gatherings won’t be allowed due to Covid-19 restrictions, Elon Musk said in a tweet.

    The electric car maker’s CEO said in response to questions on the Twitter thread that he’s not sure of a new date “but am guessing maybe a month or so later.”

    The meeting will most likely be held in Fremont and be combined with the company’s so-called Battery Day, he tweeted.

    Tesla’s shareholder meeting was originally slated for July 7.