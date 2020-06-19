Tesla to postpone annual shareholder meeting, Musk tweets

Tesla Inc. will postpone its annual shareholder meeting because large gatherings won’t be allowed due to Covid-19 restrictions, Elon Musk said in a tweet.

The electric car maker’s CEO said in response to questions on the Twitter thread that he’s not sure of a new date “but am guessing maybe a month or so later.”

Yes, but we will have to postpone annual shareholder meeting, as still no large gatherings allowed by July 7th. Not sure of new date, but am guessing maybe a month or so later. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 20, 2020

The meeting will most likely be held in Fremont and be combined with the company’s so-called Battery Day, he tweeted.

Probably good to combine them, since they are converging in time. I’m hopeful we can announce a date after the July 4th week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 20, 2020

Tesla’s shareholder meeting was originally slated for July 7.